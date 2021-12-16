Ah, the holidays. As much as they can be an awesome time to see the people you care about most, take time off, and just generally kick back, we all know they can also be a veritable stress-fest of last-minute shopping, heaps of snow, cross country travel, and familial chaos . In short, there’s a lot of stuff that can and will ruin your holiday .

While we were all hoping this would be the first normal-ish holiday season in two years, there are a couple of notable things that are most definitely going to make Christmas less than ideal this year . Let’s take a look.