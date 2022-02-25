Sea Otters

These furry marine mammals are known for using rocks to break open the shells of ocean invertebrates, to get at the meat inside. According to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, sea otters can hammer abalone at a rate of three strikes per second to break the gastropod away from its roost on the ocean floor. What’s more, the way otters use tools varies depending on their ecological niche; otters that eat urchins are less likely to use tools than those that dine on snails. Archaeologists can even study the rocks the otters use, called “anvil rocks,” as a means of understanding how the animals use their habitat.