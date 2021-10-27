Scientific knowledge is ever-evolving and, ideally, self-correcting. Few fields demonstrate that better than the world of nutrition science. In the past, for instance, diet gurus and researchers have made declarations about the ills of having anything more than a little fat, no matter the kind; same with cholesterol. Nowadays, though, things are more nuanced. Low-fat diets are no longer seen as the be-all, end-all of healthy eating, particularly since some types of fats—monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats—actually seem to keep our levels of “good” and “bad” cholesterol in check. And while people at risk of cardiovascular disease are still advised to limit their intake of cholesterol-rich foods, it’s no longer feared that simply eating these foods will definitely raise our blood cholesterol sky high. All things in moderation, as the saying goes.

Aside from broad changes in dietary recommendations, the scientific consensus has also occasionally shifted on specific foods. So here are six ingredients that have been unfairly labeled “unhealthy” over the years.