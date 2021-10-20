Facebook has plans to change its name as soon as next week, according to a new report from the Verge, and it’s no surprise why. The social media giant’s brand has become toxic after years of scandals, from the Cambridge Analytica data debacle to helping promote violence in Myanmar.

But Facebook is far from the first company to try a bold new rebrand after its name became associated with harming society in some fundamental way. There’s a long tradition in the U.S. of companies changing their names, only to keep doing the same old horrific shit they were always doing.



Today, we’re taking a look at a few of the companies that changed their names because they became too controversial, like agribusiness giant Monsanto and tobacco company Philip Morris, or because they were trying desperately to rebrand as something more healthy, like Dunkin’ Donuts.

Unlike Facebook, at least Dunkin’ Donuts never fueled genocide in Myanmar. They just make donuts, coffee, and other treats, as far as we’re aware.