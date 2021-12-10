If you’re not streaming your gameplay to the world, are you really gaming at all? If you’re just getting started with livestreaming, or if you’re interested in upgrading from the basics, there are plenty of gadgets on the market to upgrade your audio, your video, and every other aspect of your streams.

This isn’t a comprehensive buying guide, but we can point you toward a few upgrades that are worth considering, whether you want to improve the look of your footage or make it easier to manage multiple audio and video sources at the same time.