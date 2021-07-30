Do you remember foods that you loved in the 1980s, but don’t taste as great today? Part of the reason is that our taste buds change as we get older. But there’s another reason: Some of the products you loved as a kid might have the same name, but they’re slightly different here in the second decade of the 21st century.



Were you around to taste McDonald’s french fries in the 20th century? They really did taste better, thanks to an ingredient that’s no longer included: Beef tallow. But it’s not just fries. There are plenty of other foods that used to taste better during the Reagan era. And strangely, some of them are even less healthy now.