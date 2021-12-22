TikTokers Burning Snow to Prove It’s Fake

Amid the snowstorms at the start of 2021, videos of people burning snow to “prove” that it’s actually fake started go viral TikTok and Twitter. Needless to say, the snow was real and not planted by Bill Gates as part of an environmentalist conspiracy. And it’s not just Bill Gates. Some conspiracists believe that China was in on the whole thing, sending fake snow to the U.S. in an effort to delude Americans that climate change is real and make Ted Cruz look bad.

The viral videos actually showed a perfectly normal chemical reaction. But that didn’t stop these videos from racking up millions of views, though a large part of that viewership was probably less gullible people marveling at foolishness.

“No water, no dripping, no nothing,” one woman explains in a recent TikTok video that went viral after being re-uploaded to Twitter to mock her.

The secret behind the “burning” snow videos is simple sublimation. When the flame hits the packed snow, solid water sometimes turns directly into vapor, skipping its liquid stage.