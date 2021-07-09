A Brief History of Star Trek's Time Travel

Timeless (1998)

Screenshot : CBS/Paramount

Star Trek: Voyager maybe loved time travel more than any other entry in the franchise before it, with many of its strongest episodes relying on the conceit (playing strongly to its habit of resetting to the status quo week-on-week, in spite of the series’ unique setup of a stranded Federation starship). “Timeless” is just one great example, set in an alternate future where a failed attempt to get home to the Alpha Quadrant killed most of Voyager’s crew, as an older Chakotay and Harry Kim must work together to undo their present and save their friends.

