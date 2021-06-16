Star Trek: Picard's Season 2 Trailer Teases Q and a Time-Twisting Mess

Jean-Luc Picard needs to take the voyage home, before all time is broken. Screenshot : Paramount+

Jean-Luc Picard’s new mission—after inadvertently saving the Federation and the Romulan remnant alike from an AI apocalypse—is here, and it’s a hell of a doozy. It’s not just a headache from the return of Q he’s got to deal with, but the threat of time itself being broken. Check out the first trailer for Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard season two.



Advertisement

To celebrate Captain Picard Day—the annual celebration aboard the Enterprise first seen in The Next Generation’s “The Pegasus,” now transformed into a fandom celebration of all things Jean-Luc—CBS has revealed the first footage from Star Trek: Picard’s second season. The trailer opens, just as our very first proper glimpse of the show did back at Comic-Con 2019, at Picard’s chateau in La Barre, France, setting the stage for a reunion we knew was coming: John de Lancie’s Q face-to-face with Patrick Stewart once more. From there though, things go haywire, and they go so fast.

Hello, international viewers! You can view the trailer on Twitter here

Q aside, it turns out that at some point early on in this new season things are going to go temporally upside down for our hero and the crew of La Sirena. Time has been broken—“welcome to the very end of the road not taken,” Q teases—thrusting our heroes into a strange n ew version of the Federation and Starfleet (complete with a swanky new insignia on Picard and Rios’ jackets), and seemingly breaking the team apart as they’re lost in this new future. Elnor and Raffi on the run, Soji in slick new threads, Dr. Jurati very much not in the new Starfleet get-ups almost everyone else is in, there’s a lot going on... and then there’s Seven of Nine.

Waking up in an apartment she seemingly doesn’t recognize, looking at an unfamiliar badge... she soon discovers her Borg implant is nowhere to be found. A strange new future indeed! What causes the temporal havoc Picard and his friends find themselves in? What will it take to stop it from destroying all of time itself? What was the road not taken Q teases that lead to this alternate timeline in the first place? How many new variations on the Starfleet Delta can Star Trek make to sell us new merchandise? So many questions, and so many answers. For now though, while you speculate wildly, here’s a cryptic poster for the season:

Image : Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard’s second season begins on Paramount+ sometime in 2022.



For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

