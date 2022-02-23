Put the word “dinosaur” in front of anything and it automatically gets cooler. “Dinosaur” baseball. “Dinosaur” dinner. “Dinosaur” table. “Dinosaur” phone. See what we mean? The same goes for “Dinosaur” book, “dinosaur” war, and “dinosaur” movie— t hree of which are about to smash together like a T-Rex through a Jeep.

Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that a company called Sparke Films just got the rights to a 2017 book called Primitive War: Opiate Undertow by Ethan Pettus, and have attached director Luke Sparke (Occupation, Occupation: Rainfall) to direct. Now, admittedly, those aren’t names most people know. But wait until you hear what Primitive War: Opiate Undertow is about.

Set during the Vietnam War, it follows an elite group of soldiers called Vulture Squad who set off on a mission to a remote section of jungle hoping to find a missing Green Beret unit. When they arrive Vulture Squad finds out why the unit is missing. The area is filled with dinosaurs.

“Dinosaurs in the Vietnam W ar? What’s not to love about that concept?! When I first heard about the books, I loved the ideas and concepts Ethan brought into them, and we’re shaping our film version into an exciting survival-horror film,” Sparke said in a statement obtained by the trade. The film, which will drop the subtitle and just go by “Primitive War, ” is currently in development with casting underway, with an aim to shoot later this year.

But, again, it gets better. Primitive War is the first in a series. Pettus released Primitive War II: Animus Infernal, which is set during Angola’s War of Independence, and a yet to be released third installment called Primitive War III: Aeon Ouroboros. So you have to imagine if one is made and is successful, more dinosaur war movies could be on the way. “It’s a dream come true,” Pettus said. “Primitive War is a story that’s larger than life, and I think Luke and his team can make it into a cinematic masterpiece.” That last part seems like a stretch but, as we said before, put dinosaurs in anything and it’s automatically better.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.