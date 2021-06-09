Here’s your first look at Jurassic World: Dominion. Image : Universal

Life has found a way and fans are going to get their first look at next year’s Jurassic World: Dominion very soon. Universal Studios will debut a “special extended preview of the film” exclusive to IMAX theaters attached to the upcoming film F9, and it’ll bring us to a time we’ve never seen in the Jurassic franchise: the actual time of the dinosaurs. And you can see the first image of it above.



Dominion, the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is currently scheduled for release almost exactly a year from now, June 10, 2022. So a preview coming out this early is more than a little early. But it’s more than a mere preview; the five-minute scene “includes a prologue to the film’s narrative and is set 65 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, when dinosaurs roamed the entire Earth,” according to a press release. The footage will feature Michael Giacchino’s score and “reveal what Earth looked like long before humans existed and tell the origin story of how dinosaur DNA first came to be carried by a mythic mosquito.” Plus, the footage features “seven new species of dinosaurs, created by the legendary Industrial Light & Magic, that have never been seen in any Jurassic film before.” Then, tantalizingly enough, the press release says “But the preview doesn’t end there and holds some real trademark Jurassic surprises with dinosaurs later roaming an Earth that is decidedly less theirs alone.”

This sounds pretty damned incredible. The news was revealed on social media along with a brand new poster that teases all of that and more.

Image : Universal

“Ever since I was a kid, I have wanted to see dinosaurs in their natural habitat,” director Colin Trevorrow said. “It may have taken a few decades, but with a little help from ILM, Universal, and Amblin, it has finally happened. This preview is just a glimpse of the film we’ve made. It’s an epic celebration of everything Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world next summer.” One down side is the footage will only be in IMAX theaters. It won't be released online.

That this sixth film in the franchise is doing something so bold and new makes us even more excited for it—and that’s along with the fact it’s bringing back Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern from the original trilogy of films. Plus the fact this is attached to F9 is just the cherry on top. Click here to read our review of that film.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion also brings back Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith and others. It’ll be here in a year.

