Klatooinians

Okay, to be perfectly honest, we’re not 100% sure this guy is a Klatooinian because his design is a little generic. However, he bears a strong resemblance to Barada, a Klatooinian who served Jabba and died in RotJ, and it tracks with The Book of Boba Fett’s emphasis on showcasing classic Tatooine aliens. Also, Klatoonians are burly brutes who commonly entered the criminal underworld, so it makes sense for Fett to bring them to his criminal underworld pow-wow.



