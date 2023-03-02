Convention season is gaining momentum, and for WonderCon 2023 Funko and Loungefly have the goods for the spring fandom fling.

io9 has the first look at the Disney booth exclusives you’ll be able to get on the floor. The releases feature two Funko Pops depicting cult-favorite A Goofy Movie character Powerline, including a Diamond collection edition; a new Loungefly mini backpack depicting the Goofy Movie concert scene; Evil Queen from Snow White blind soda bottles (with two variants); and new Pinocchio accessories.

For a closer look check out this gallery—and find them at WonderCon March 24-26 at the convention center in Anaheim, California.