If you thought your wallet would have a break after all the new Lego sets that finally became available today, think again. To help celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, Lego announced a handful of new Disney-themed sets enroute in the coming months, including its next series of collectible minifigures.

The balloon house from Up is going to be a hard set to resist, as are the minifigure versions of Baymax, Stitch, Coco’s Ernesto de la Cruz, and the internet’s favorite animated fox: Robin Hood.