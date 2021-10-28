Antlers is a movie we’ve been waiting so long to see it’s almost unbelievable it hasn’t come out yet—but tomorrow, at last, is the big day for the Scott Cooper-directed, Guillermo del Toro-produced supernatural horror tale. The film is coming off a bunch of festival screenings, but to increase the spooky hype that much more, Searchlight Pictures has released a new clip from the film.

The clip shows us middle-school teacher Julia Meadows (Keri Russell) calling on her shy, enigmatic student Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas) to read the story he’s been working on to the class. He’s a bit of a misfit, but with her encouragement he begins to share. His tale—which he narrates from alarmingly detailed illustrations, not words— s tars off a lot like a familiar fairy tale... until it quickly turns dark and frightening.

Obviously Lucas’ story is a thinly veiled description of his own family life, something the sympathetic Julia immediately picks up on. What doesn’t become clear until, presumably, a bit later in the movie is just how monstrous some of the “bears” Lucas is referring to really are, as suggested by the film’s official description: “ In an isolated Oregon town, a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become embroiled with her enigmatic student (Jeremy T. Thomas) whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.”

Antlers is based on the short story “The Quiet Boy” by Nick Antosca (Channel Zero) , and its cast also features Jesse Plemons as Julia’s brother, the local sheriff, as well as Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan. It’ll be in theaters tomorrow.

