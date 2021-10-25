It’s a brief snippet, but this new look at Star Trek: Prodigy gives us a lot nonetheless: a sweeping look at the series’ main vessel as it powers up for what appears to be the first time in a long time—and the moment that two of the series’ main characters, 17-year-old Dal (Brett Gray) and eight-year-old Rok-Tahk ( Rylee Alazraqui ), realize that the powered-up ship means they can understand what the other is saying for the first time.

It’s a lovely exchange. Whatever chaotic interactions they’ve had before don’t matter anymore, and the fact that the hulking Rok-Tahk does not sound at all like Dal assumed gives a valuable reminder that on Star Trek, as in life, you won’t get very far when it comes to building teamwork if you judge a book by its, uh, alien rock-encrusted cover.

Here’s the official syn oposis for Star Trek: Prodigy: “ Developed by Emmy Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered— a first in the history of the Star Trek f ranchise— but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.”

The rest of the cast includes Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Angus Imrie as Zero, and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog—plus, of course, Star Trek royalty Kate Mulgrew as the Prodigy’s Emergency Training Hologram. (John Noble and Jimmi Simpson are also aboard as villains “ the Diviner” and Drednok, respectively.)

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Paramount+ on October 28; a fter the series concludes, it will then begin airing on Nickelodeon.

