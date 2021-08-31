On top of all the Star Trek we’ve got to look forward to soon, we’re getting a brand new show in the form of the animated series Prodigy on the immediate horizon. And while we wait to see something a little more substantial beyond the teaser we got at Comic-Con this summer, we’ve now got a glimpse at its opening titles to bide the time.



Released as part of Prodigy’s presence at the Television Critics Association Summer conference, the titles feature a new main theme scored by composer Michael Giacchino, who, among a frankly ridiculous list of credits across film and TV, of course scored the three Kelvin timeline movies: Star Trek, Into Darkness, and Beyond. Prodigy’s theme definitely has the kind of bombast Giacchino is known for, and brought to Trek in themes like “Enterprising Young Men, ” and it’s got the sort of soaring, sweeping vibes you want out of a Star Trek theme song. Check out the sequence below—or here, if you’re outside of the U.S.

That’s matched by the gorgeous visuals, which track the series’ lead ship—the experimental Starfleet vessel U.S.S. Protostar, as it zooms through everything from beautiful spatial anomalies, planets, and debris fields that actually come to form parts of Prodigy’s cast of young alien heroes. And then the big holographic Janeway face! It’s so lovely to see her again, right there in the title sequence as the guide for this next generation of would-be Starfleet explorers. The Protostar itself even has some Voyager parallels from a design standpoint, albeit with a twist: whereas Janeway’s iconic vessel would raise its nacelles into the more classic “Enterprise” shape to go to warp speed, it looks like the Protostar lowers its down into something more akin to Voyager’s standard design. A sweet little touch to tie the two series together even more.

Star Trek: Prodigy is set to hit Paramount+ later this year. No doubt we’ll learn more about the series next Wednesday, September 8, as part of CBS’ celebration of Star Trek’s 55th anniversary.

