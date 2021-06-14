Meet Star Trek: Prodigy's Young Alien Heroes

It’s a strange new world out there for Prodigy’s heroes. Image : Paramount+

We’ve already seen the stars of Star Trek’s new animated kids’ show Prodigy, and a look at the venerable c aptain who’ll guide them on their new journey. But the time has come for us to actually meet the characters of Trek’s next adventure, and the voices behind them.



CBS has revealed a first look at our previously introduced Prodigy heroes as we’ll actually get to see them in the show, with four new stills from the series alongside casting information for the show.

In the stills, we meet three of the six new crew of kids, who come across an abandoned Federation vessel ( still unnamed, so you can keep guessing that it will probably be called the Prodigy for a bit) and have to learn with a bit of holographic on-board help how to work together and live up to the ideals of Starfleet. First up is Dal, voiced by When They See Us’s Brett Gray, a 17-year-old from a still-unknown species, described as a maverick that is guided by his strong sense of hope:

Image : Paramount+

Then there’s Army of the Dead’s Ella Purnell as Gwyn, who’s also 17 years old and is a new-to-Trek species, a Vau N’Kat. Raised by her father on a mining planet, Gwyn dreams of exploring space and seeing the stars:



Image : Paramount+

Lastly in the images there’s a Star Trek race we do know, albeit very obscurely, a Brikar—first described in the TNG novels as a species with rock-like skin, capable of shrugging off energy blasts and giving the Brikar enhanced strength—named Rok-Tahk. Voiced by Doug Unplugs’ Rylee Alazraqui, Rok-Tahk is just eight years old, shy and reserved except for when it comes to her love of animals:



Image : Paramount+

Rounding out the main cast not seen in the images are kids previously glimpsed in Prodigy’s lineup. Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Dee Bradley Baker plays Murf—an “endearing, indestructible blob” who apparently eats ship parts, part of an unknown race. The last two characters however, are some Star Trek deep cut familiars. The Crown’s Angus Imrie plays Zero, a Medusan (seen in the original series episode “Is There in Truth No Beauty?”) whose genderless energy form is so incomprehensive it drives other people insane, forcing them to wear a self-designed containment suit. R ounding out the cast is Big Mouth’s Jason Mantzoukas, who plays a young Tellarite—who were some of the founding members of the Federation—named Jankom Pog, an argumentative 16- year- old who loves to play devil’s advocate.



Image : Paramount+

The motley crew will be guided in their journey to learn about Starfleet and space exploration by Voyager icon Kate Mulgrew, who will reprise her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway with a bit of a twist: she’ll be the Emergency Training Hologram on the ship of Prodigy’s crew, drawing on the real Janeway’s expertise for commanding trips into the great unknown (and learning how to drink coffee and occasionally kill transporter accidents) to help guide her new protégés.



Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Paramount+ later this year, before running on Nickelodeon sometime after the first season has concluded.

