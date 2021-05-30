A Quiet Place II Tops The Weekend Box Office After 2020's Movie Slump

Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds in A Quiet Place II Image : Paramount Pictures

Now that theaters are opening across the country, it’s clear that movie fans have been itching to watch films on the big screen once again.



Box Office Mojo reports that this weekend saw the biggest box office opening since 2020. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place II took the top spot earning 58.5 million over four days, thus kicking off the summer movie season.

Fandango movie commenter Erik Davis, breaks down why this box office win for a Quiet Place is a big deal:

We can all be happy about the resurgence of going to the movies, but many are still wary of stepping foot in a theater as we are still in a pandemic. According to Our World in Data, only 41 percent of the population in the United States are fully vaccinated today, which is still cause for concern.

Vaccinated people can attend movie theaters without wearing masks, but who is keeping track of who is vaxxed and who isn’t? Individuals will have to stay vigilant to protect their health because clearly, you can’t trust everyone who walks around without a mask.

A Quiet Place II is in theaters now and will premiere on Paramount+ in July.

