Where can I watch Moriarty the Patriot? (Production I.G.)

You can watch Moriarty the Patriot on Funimation — Production I.G. has many, many, many projects under its belt, and many of them are excellent options to check out. Ghost in the Shell and Standalone Complex! FLCL! Psycho-Pass! Haikyuu!!! Patlabor 2! The list goes on, and on, and on (and on!). Hell, if you want to see how it does what it’s doing in Visions already, but with another sci-fi icon, you can check out its short in the Halo Legends anime anthology.

But if you want something different and fun of an altogether different sort, its recent adaptation of the Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi manga Moriarty the Patriot is well worth your time. The story utilizes younger versions of Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic creations Sherlock Holmes and William James Moriarty and is a gripping cat-and-mouse mystery that sets its sights on the corrupt class structures of 19th century England. It follows Moriarty’s perspective as he seeks to destroy the elite of the country from within while dancing around the genius investigative skills of the man who will become his legendary rival.