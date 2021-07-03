Get ready for a saga unlike anything Star Wars has seen before. Screenshot : Lucasfilm

Star Wars is so vast and all-encompassing as a franchise, that the galaxy far, far away can play host to so many different styles and genres of storytelling. But while western animation is certainly no stranger to Star Wars, now creatives from Japan are taking the lead on a new series that wants to bring fresh eyes to that vast galaxy.



As part of a panel at Anime Expo Lite this weekend, producers Jacqui Lopez, James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Justin Leach, and Kanako Shirasaki gave us our first glimpse at what to expect from Star Wars Visions. Previously teased as a 10-part anthology series, Visions will feature animated shorts from multiple Japanese creative teams—including Trigger, Production IG, Kamikaze Douga, Kinema Citrus, Geno Studio, and more—bringing their own spin to all eras of Star Wars.

The series encompasses multiple eras of the saga’s timeline, as well as familiar faces and locations alongside entirely new characters, from the likes of Jabba the Hutt and Boba Fett, to samurai-inspired takes on Jedi, First Order stormtroopers, and other iconic imagery from the Star Wars galaxy. From tales of Dark Side twins from Trigger’s legendary director Hiroyuki Imaishi, to a “rock opera tale” from Kamikaze Douga, there’s a lot going going on, and all of it pretty cool looking.

Star Wars Visions is set to hit Disney+ on September 22, with the upcoming tie-in novel Ronin, by Emma Mieko Candon, set to release in October.

