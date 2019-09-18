Photo: Rich Pedroncelli (AP)

The hard-fought bill that may one day give full employee status to workers engaged in the gig economy, spearheaded by companies like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash, has finally been signed into law by the office of California’s Governor Gavin Newsom.

Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) was introduced by Representative Lorena Gonzalez in January and intended to codify a recent state Supreme Court decision into law. The wonky details involve a more stringent test for employers to prove their workers are actual independent contractors—the classification gig economy companies use to dodge labor protections like overtime pay and health insurance—rather than full employees. With a huge package of amendments added before its passage through the Senate last week, the bill was signed by Newsom today.

“Assembly Bill 5 is a landmark legislation for workers and our economy,” Newsome wrote this afternoon. “A next step is creating pathways for more workers to form a union, collectively bargain to earn more, and have a stronger voice at work.”

This is breaking news and will be updated as information becomes available