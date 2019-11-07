Adobe's Adding A Livestreaming Function to Its Creative Cloud Apps

Instead of using third-party platforms like Youtube and Twitch, artists will soon be able to livestream their process directly through whatever Adobe Creative Cloud app they’re working in according to a Verge report.



It’s one of many experimental features the company announced at this week’s Adobe Max creativity conference, including some pretty impressive demos that show off how artificial intelligence is changing the creative game. Adobe’s new built-in streaming function would perform similarly to that of other platforms: When you want to start a broadcast, just click the go-live button and you’ll receive a shareable link so anyone can come watch you work and leave comments. Chief product officer Scott Belsky even compared it directly to Twitch, albeit with a larger focus on practical demonstrations, per the Verge’s report.

“When you see a live stream of someone in our products, you want to know what tool they’re using — when they use the tool and when they stop using it — almost like a form of the waveform of video. But imagine a waveform related to what tools people are using, and imagine being able to source all live streams that have ever been done in a particular product, by a particular tool, to be able to learn how people are doing something,” Belsky told the Verge.

While you can currently catch artists tinkering away on platforms like Twitch and Youtube, their broadcasts are more often than not geared towards completing an individual work rather than teaching their audience the finer points of their craft. Sneaking a peek at the behind-the-scenes workflow of your favorite artists is one thing, expecting them to stop and explain certain steps on command is an entirely different beast. That’s exactly where Adobe hopes its new feature will come in.

“Designers say they learned by sitting next to designers, not by going to design school as much. We just need to enable that on a massive scale,” Belsky told the Verge.

In addition to taking real-time questions from viewers trying to learn more, freelance designers and editors could work live with their clients and incorporate feedback instantly. And, of course, it helps that Adobe itself doesn’t come out of this empty-handed. “It also makes our products viral,” Belsky added.

Beta testing is currently live among a select group of users on Adobe Fresco, the company’s AI-assisted painting and illustration app for tablets released earlier this year. No word yet on when Adobe plans to roll it out to more users.



[The Verge]