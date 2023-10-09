The Eyes of Ahsoka, Ranked

Ahsoka is over (for now, at least it seems), and many questions remain. What are Thrawn’s plans? What will our heroes do to stop him? Just what great mysteries are out there for our other foes left to uncover? But an even sillier question lingers, too: what is up with the eyeballs on this show?



Ahsoka’s commitment to bringing the world of Star Wars animation, whether it’s Clone Wars or Rebels, to the live-action universe being established on Disney+ has brought everything from beloved characters to a litany of deep cuts and nods to decades of storytelling with it. But it’s also brought something a bit more uncanny in the form of the show’s obsession with trying to maintain the eye colors of its animated characters through effects and make up. For some it works much better than others—much better—but, just as they’ve spent the past seven weeks gazing through our screens and what feels like through our very selves, we decided to pass our own critical eye over which worked, and which didn’t.