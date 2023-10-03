Is Ahsoka Getting a Second Season?

This week brings the eighth and final episode of Ahsoka season one and while most fans assumed there would be a season two, that may still be up for debate.

The question first arose when the official Star Wars X account posted that fans should “get ready for the series finale of @AhsokaOfficial tonight.” That language carried over to Instagram as well. How could that be possible? With so much story yet to be told, could this really be the final Ahsoka ever?

Advertisement

io9 reached out to Lucasfilm which did not have a comment but, soon after, both of those posts were either edited or deleted. That certainly suggests, of the many possibilities out there, it was simply a mistake made by a social media coordinator. Plus, even as those “series finale” posts were up, other posts did refer to the episode as a “season finale.”

Advertisement Advertisement

So, after a brief mix-up, it now seems more likely that there will be a second season of Ahsoka and tonight’s finale is not the end. So what’s the deal beyond that?

Advertisement

We know that the first episodes of Ahsoka did well enough that Disney touted its viewership in a large press release. Fourteen million views was the number reported. And though the season has certainly been uneven, you can imagine the recent episodes, especially ones featuring the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin, got even more buzz online. It’s unclear, though, if that translated to more viewers.

We also know that series architect Dave Filoni is tentatively set to write and direct a Star Wars movie that will feature all of these characters. Another possibility is there won’t be another Ahsoka series in name, it’ll be those characters on something else. Or this story will just go into the movie. Rumors since that announcement suggest whatever that story is would ideally come after at least one more season of The Mandalorian and maybe even a second season of Ahsoka, but that’s just speculation.

Advertisement

Or, maybe, everything is so in flux with the strikes that no decision has been made at all about any of it. Whatever the case may be, one imagines that things will be a lot clearer after the eighth episode of Ahsoka airs Tuesday evening. We’ll have full coverage tomorrow.

Stream Ahsoka now

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.