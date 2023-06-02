Advertisement
The Beatles becomes a white box

The other rooms in the R Plus Seven cover are empty...of course

Does it really matter that Michael Jackson is laying on a piano?

Weezer doesn’t even have feet

Abbey Road is a street...fascinating...

Just kidding, Abbey Road is actually the site of the apocalypse

No, actually, Abbey Road is actually in space now

The artist picked the album cover photo for a reason...I promise you they took a bunch during the photoshoot

A pattern of shapes turns into an even larger pattern of shapes

WOAH! Another black box!

Exactly as Metallica intended it

Frank Ocean in a shower on the cover of blond transforms into...Frank Ocean in a slightly larger shower

