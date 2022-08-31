Fall is the best season, and I’m not here to discuss this any further. As winter (and seasonal affective disorder) lingers right around the corner, fall is also the best time to get your last bit of traveling in before the weather gets too cold to do anything except st ay in bed.



Airb nb released a list of their most booked cities for the fall, and some are quite surprising. Overall the list skews way more toward the suburbs of larger cities like Denver and Los Angeles and southern cities like those in Mississippi and Louisiana. Regardless, I applaud those who are trying to get one last trip out of the year.