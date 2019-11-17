AirPods Pro, Environmental Justice, Disney Plus, and an FCC Leak: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Though Apple TV+ came out earlier this month, many would argue this past week marked the official catalyst of the so-called streaming wars with the House of Mouse entering the fray. As for me, I’m just happy there’s finally an easier way to watch the indisputable best movie of all time: Brink!. And before I get any comments: No, that isn’t a typo; the exclamation point is part of the title because the ‘90s were a wild and crazy time. Totally tubular, some might even call it.



Word so far on Disney’s new streaming service has been . . . well, mixed is a strong word, and ours isn’t the only review to say as much. In other tech news, one of our reporters already has a huge red flag with Motorola’s new throwback to its original Razr, another had some mixed feelings about the AirPods Pro, and we got the scoop on the FCC’s purported plans to finally ditch its notoriously busted public comment system (now that is totally tubular). Meanwhile, The Mandalorian changed Star Wars forever, several presidential candidates ditched a critical environmental justice forum, folks say this past decade ensured physics would never be the same again, and the transcription service Rev screwed over a bunch of its contractors, becoming the latest company to give a big, fat middle finger those cursed by the gig economy.

Advertisement

You can find all that good, good content and more below.

How the 2010s Changed Physics Forever This decade marked not just one but a series of turning points in the history of physics. Read more

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Disney+ Is Embarrassing Disney made a lot of promises for its streaming service—many of which, as far as its content is… Read more

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement