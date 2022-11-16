The next installment in the Alien franchise seems to have found its lead in Cailee Spaeny, according to Deadline. That... that’s it, basically.



There are zero details about the movie, let alone her character, other than it will be directed by the Evil Dead reboot’s Fede Alvarez, who also did this year’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot. (I’m sensing a pattern.) While my instinct was to be cautiously excited that someone other than Ridley Scott would be directing an Alien movie after the mess that was Prometheus and the tepidly received Alien: Covenant, a quick peek at Rotten Tomatoes reveals that his Evil Dead movie received the same lackluster score and his Texas Chainsaw Massacre bombed. So this seems like a lateral move at best.

As for Spaeny, you might recognize her from Pacific Rim: Uprising, Devs, Bad Times at the El Royale, or 2020's mediocre The Craft: Legacy. But she was also in HBO’s much more popular drama series Mare of Easttown, so that’s a good sign. Stay tuned for more news eventually, one presumes.

