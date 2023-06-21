Amazon has released the dates for its 2023 Prime Day event, welcoming Prime members to take advantage of its mass sales and inviting them to save big on popular brands. The event will kick off on July 11 at 3 a.m. EST and will continue through July 12.

Amazon advised in a news release that Prime members should sign up for its invite-only deals to gain early access to products that are expected to sell out quickly including the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni series (75% off) and the JBL Live 660NC Noise Cancelling Headphones (55% off).

Customers can take full advantage of Amazon Prime Day sales by watching for its “Lightning Deals” which last for only a limited time and expires when either the item or timer runs out.

Amazon is partnering with creators to offer live shopping streams that allow potential buyers to comment in a live chat to ask questions about the product being promoted. Featured creators include Natalie Negrotti, Lala Kent, and Albert Lawrence who, if a customer missed a live video, can view it by clicking on the creator’s name.

The Prime Day event has been an annual tradition since 2015 when it celebrated Amazon’s 20th birthday, and has grown exponentially each year as it rose in popularity.

Amazon said in a news blog, that in its first run, customers bought more items in the 24-hour period than on Black Friday the previous year, boasting of 398 items purchased per second and 34.4 million products ordered overall. By 2021, sales rose to 250 million items sold worldwide and increased to more than 300 million last year, making it the largest Prime Day event in the company’s history, according to Amazon.

As always, there is the continued concern that Amazon buyers should be aware of scams and counterfeits, so while customers are rushing to the site, they should bear in mind that some merchants may be selling fake products or advertising what appears to be great deals, but are actually a ploy to scam the buyer.

To avoid this possibility, Amazon’s PR spokesperson said in an email to Gizmodo that customers should verify their purchases on Amazon, and if they receive a message, do not respond or click on an internal link, but instead should first confirm that they did purchase that product on the site . The spokesperson also advised to be wary of false urgency, saying “Scammers often try to create a sense of urgency to persuade you to do what they’re asking.”