As streaming subscriptions continue to increase in price, viewers who don’t mind ad breaks are fortunately also seeing an increase in binge-worthy entertainment options. The latest free, ad-supported streaming TV (or FAST) channels to arrive come courtesy of BBC Studios and Amazon Freevee.

The five new FAST channels will start streaming on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. on October 17 and will boast 1,000-plus hours of popular BBC series. In a press release, BBC Studios’ Beth Anderson explained, “With an extensive catalog spanning countless genres, we’re uniquely positioned to curate new entertainment experiences, that leverage the best of our fan-favored British content, for every type of audience. As more and more viewers discover the joys of discovering classic TV shows on FAST platforms, we’re delighted to debut our new suite of customized channels on Amazon Freevee in the U.S.”

While BBC Studios has launched content via FAST service previously in the U.S., this new agreement with Amazon Freevee brings its five curated channels to the Freevee app, Fire TV, and Prime Video, and is touted by the release as a “significant content deal.” Here are details on the five FAST channels; fans of British entertainment, you may begin counting down to October 17:

BBC Comedy