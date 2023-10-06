DIRECTV Is the Latest Provider to Announce a Price Hike

Hey, if the likes of Netflix and YouTube Premium and Discovery+ can increase their prices—and they’re just a few recent services that’ve done so—why not DIRECTV? As of November 5, DIRECTV’s satellite service and DIRECTV STREAM customers will both be paying more.

“We’re adjusting the price of your television package in order to remain competitive in the marketplace, while still delivering the best possible programming. TV networks are continuing to increase the fees they charge DIRECTV for the right to distribute the content they produce, including movies, shows, and sporting events. We remain steadfast in our commitment to bring you the best programming at a fair and reasonable price,” the company’s website announced in a post detailing the DIRECT STREAM price changes, subtly cushioning the blow by passing the blame to networks. (As Cord Cutters News reminds us, this is the second time the company’s raised prices this year, after an increase earlier in 2023.)

How much more customers will be paying depends on what specific package they hold with the company, but the range is from 99 cents for Showtime up to $10 for the “Ultimate Premiere” level; prices vary slightly for any of the company’s various “grandfathered” packages, though the days of scoring any of those deals appear to be over. If you signed up for DIRECTV STREAM with an introductory deal, your discount is safe “until it expires. Once your offer period ends, you’ll pay the then-current price for your package.” (Learn more here.)

As for DIRECTV satellite and internet customers, increases depending on which package you have will range from $1-10, though some folks may also be dinged for a “Regional Sports Fee” of up to $2 depending on where they live (check rates using your zip code here; learn more about the specific increases here.)