Discovery+ Ad-Free Tier Announces First Price Increase

Spooky season is here and d iscovery+ knows you’ll be wanting to enhance your horror-movie binge with true-crime and ghost-hunting reality shows. The Warner Bros.-adjacent streaming service has plenty to offer in that department, but it’ll now cost you a few more bucks to get your fix.

According to a press release, starting today, October 3, the ad-free discovery+ tier in the U.S. has increased from $6.99 to $8.99 per month, plus tax. In Canada, that’ll rise from $6.99 to $8.99 CAD. If you don’t mind ads, your U.S. “ad-lite” subscription holds steady at $4.99 a month (in Canada, it’s going up to $5.99 CAD). If you’re already a subscriber, you’ll see the increase on your next billing cycle.



“This is the first time discovery+ has increased the price of a monthly subscription in these markets since launching in January 2021,” the press release points out. It’s still cheaper to get a standalone subscription to discovery+, but the price just crept a lot closer to a Max subscription ($9.99 per month with ads; $15.99-$19.99 without). Shelling out for Max will get you access to most discovery+ programming as well as HBO series and movies, Max Originals, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, HGTV, TCM, Food Network, and more.