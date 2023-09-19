10 Horror Movies to Stream on Max Tonight

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet Trailer

This Stephen King adaptation tends to be unfairly overlooked, and while it’s not as scary as the It movies (which are also streaming on Max, by the way), it has a lot going for it, including but not limited to its undeniable mid-1980s flair. Corey Haim (pre-Lost Boys) plays a kid who defends his small Maine town from a marauding werewolf, with assists from his badass gas-powered wheelchair as well as his tipsy but well-meaning uncle (a scenery-chomping Gary Busey).