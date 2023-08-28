Miss the horniness of Interview With the Vampire? Regret letting the prequel vibes of Fear the Walking Dead pass you by ? Want another spin on a bike with Norman Reedus? Well, all of that and more is coming to Max in a brand new deal.

AMC has teamed up with the streamer (formerly called HBO Max) to move six of its shows onto the service. Here’s the rundown of what’s coming:

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Dark Winds, season one

Gangs of London, seasons one and two

Fear the Walking Dead, seasons one through seven

Killing Eve, seasons one through four

A Discovery of Witches, seasons one through three

Ride With Norman Reedus, seasons one through five

So what’s the deal here? Well, the shows are going to be on a new section of Max called “AMC+ Picks on Max” and are being referred to as a “programming pop-up.” The shows will drop on the service on September 1 and be on there until October 31, for both ad and ad-free customers.

“AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months.”

“Promotional arrangement,” huh? Sure, it sounds like a mutually beneficial deal where one service gets some new content and that content gets some new eyeballs. But you also have to look at the times with the writer s and actor s strikes going on. It makes you wonder, is this sharing of content just a way to keep your service looking fresh in lieu of new material? What’s next, The Mandalorian on Netflix? Stranger Things on HBO? I guess we’ll see.

