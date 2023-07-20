Be Seduced By Anne Rice's Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con

Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches brought a little New Orleans to San Diego Comic-Con.

Sabina Graves
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The annual international comics convention may no longer be holding a panel for AMC’s Interview with the Vampire, but you can venture into Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe if you dare while you’re in town.

At Comic-Con we took a trip to New Orleans by way of San Diego to experience the massive booth by our favorite overdramatic vampire lovers right next to SDCC 2023. The Hilton Gaslamp Terrace has been transformed into “The Street of Immortality,” and will be accepting visitors throughout Comic-Con weekend from 11am to 7pm PT. Each interactive theater station immerses you in the worlds of both current Anne Rice shows—Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witcheswith little gifts to depart with... if you manage to walk out of there with your life.

Check out the gallery for a preview of the event, but pro-tip if you’re in attendance at Comic-Con this year—you can nab walk-up slots at the Hilton Gaslamp lawn.

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo
The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The Street of Immortality at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Image for article titled Be Seduced By Anne Rice&#39;s Immortal Universe at San Diego Comic-Con
Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This was written during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of writers and actors currently on strike, the films and TV covered during SDCC 2023 wouldn’t exist.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

