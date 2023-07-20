The annual international comics convention may no longer be holding a panel for AMC’s Interview with the Vampire, but you can venture into Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe if you dare while you’re in town .

At Comic-Con we took a trip to New Orleans by way of San Diego to experience the massive booth by our favorite overdramatic vampire lovers right next to SDCC 2023. The Hilton Gaslamp Terrace has been transformed into “The Street of Immortality,” and will be accepting visitors throughout Comic-Con weekend from 11am to 7pm PT. Each interactive theater station immerses you in the worlds of both current Anne Rice shows—Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches— with little gifts to depart with... if you manage to walk out of there with your life.

Check out the gallery for a preview of the event, but pro-tip if you’re in attendance at Comic-Con this year— you can nab walk-up slots at the Hilton Gaslamp lawn.