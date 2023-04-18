AMC Announces a Third Anne Rice Series in the Immortal Universe

AMC has announced that it will be starting production on a third, currently unnamed full-length television series in its “Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe,” ahead of the airing of the second seasons of the two current series: Interview With the Vampire and Mayfair Witches. This third series will focus on the Talamasca, which is primarily made up of humans with spiritual powers (like psychometry or telepathy), and will not be based on the events of any particular Anne Rice novel—as the Talamasca were never the focus of any one novel.

John Lee Hancock has been tapped to be the showrunner and writer; as a film director, his credits include The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks, various other sports and historical dramas—as well as his most recent film, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (a horror drama based on a Stephen King novella), which was distributed by Netflix.

“The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice’s works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement. There have been no announcements about casting, possible air date, or any other crew attached to the show. The Talamasca featured heavily in Mayfair Witches (the television series) and the Witching Hour novels. It seems likely, but is not confirmed, that we will see Tongayi Chirisa’s Ciprien Grieve (from Mayfair Witches) in this new show.

The Talamasca, which Rice described as “psychic detectives,” are a secret society that act as a bridge between the paranormal and the human world. They are incredibly secretive and their motives remain largely unknown. It’s a classic premise for a show, following in the footsteps of other human-first monster of the week shows like The X-Files, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and, of course Supernatural.

