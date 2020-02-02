Clockwise from top left: Angelica Alzona, Getty Images, Neanderthal Museum, H. Neumann and Emojipedia. Image : Various.

Happy Super Bowl Sunday, everyone! I hope that the fans out there have a nice time today. I imagine Roku owners will be especially pleased, given that recently announced Roku and Fox deal.

I will also be watching the Super Bowl, although I must confess that I’m looking forward to my friend’s homemade pizzas and good beer more than the game. (For context, one of the only sports that can hold my attention is ice skating. We all have different tastes.) Nonetheless, I hope that the team that you want to win does indeed win, dear reader!

We’ve had some pretty amazing stories in Gizmodo this week. One of the most important, in my humble opinion, has been our in-depth story on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk platform, which tragically revealed that some workers have been paid to recount traumatic situations in their lives for less than a dollar. Gizmodo also wrote about what it’s like to have your butthole listed as a place on Facebook, which is understandably a nightmare to live with. To make the whole story even crazier, Facebook declined to take the page down for years.

Gizmodo also tackled another important question these past few days, especially in light of the coronavirus outbreak: How much do face masks help prevent the spread of viruses?

