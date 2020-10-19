Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
News

AMC Will Let You Rent Your Own Theater—But Tenet's Gonna Cost You

catiekeck
Catie Keck
Filed to:excuse me?
excuse me?tenetnew mutantsamcmovie theaters
Save
Illustration for article titled AMC Will Let You Rent Your Own Theater—But emTenet/ems Gonna Cost You
Photo: Victor J. Blue (Getty Images)

In these pandemic times, the best way to watch a movie is alone rather than squished between strangers. Theaters are making that possible—but you’ll have to pay a small fortune to make it work.

Advertisement

Theaters have been pummeled by lockdown and social-distancing measures that make moviegoing the old-fashioned way damn near impossible. But some chains, like Alamo Drafthouse and AMC, are working around covid-19 by allowing cinema enthusiasts to simply rent the whole damn theater, which is certainly one way to practice social distancing. Prices like $150 at Alamo and $100 at AMC make this sound like an attractive, once-in-a-lifetime (hopefully) opportunity. But the devil is in the details, and if you’re hoping to catch Tenet on the big screen, you’ll have to fork over more than just a Benjamin to make it work.

AMC’s theater rental program permits up to 20 people in an auditorium for a single viewing, but it’s unclear whether that’s merely an entry fee or whether each person will have to buy a ticket or meet a food minimum, as is the case with Alamo Drafthouse rentals. What is clear is that the $100 rentals at AMC are largely limited to older films like Jurassic Park and Shrek. When selecting New Mutants or Tenet, though, AMC says that auditorium rentals will cost between $150 to $350 before tax depending on where the theater is located.

Advertisement

A spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment about any additional fees or minimum spend requirements, and multiple calls to the listed events line went unanswered. Currently, you can book a theater through an online form, and AMC says a representative will be in touch within three days.

I miss the movies terribly, and I love the idea of being able to see New Mutants on the biggest screen possible without having to risk exposure to people outside of my family. But $350? Before snacks? I think I’ll have to wait for it to hit video on demand and settle for my 65-inch Sony instead. At least the food is free here.

G/O Media may get a commission
Tacklife Portable Solar Generator
Tacklife Portable Solar Generator
Use the promo code IGVILO7Z
Catie Keck

Staff Reporter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

White House Coronavirus Task Force Update: Everything Going About as Badly As You'd Expect

10 Tricks to Get the Most Out of Your Amazon Fire Tablet

With Zuck's Blessing, Facebook Quietly Stymied Traffic to Left-Leaning News Outlets: Report

NASA’s Next Lunar Spacesuit Is Going to Be Damned Impressive

DISCUSSION