Could We See the Arrestor Again?

From what we’ve seen so far, the Arrestor has firmly become part of the rise of the Empire era between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, coming into operation before the early years of Solo’s opening—about seven years after the creation of the Empire—and lasting up to, at the very least, the time of Andor season one, five years before the Battle of Yavin in A New Hope. We’ve yet to see one beyond that time frame, even though its specialization as a disabling ship sets it apart from other Imperial capital ships.



There might be a reason for that, however—we know that eventually the Empire fields a different kind of Support Cruiser to shut down fleeing ships, maybe perhaps even because of how Luthen’s fancy flying in Andor episode 11 proved that tractor beams alone can’t stop ships from fleeing Imperial capture. Chronologically, a year after the events of Andor season one in an episode of Rebels’ second season, “Stealth Strike”, we are introduced to the Interdictor-class cruiser, a new Imperial vessel capable of using gravity well projectors embedded in its hull to pull ships out of, and prevent them from re-entering, hyperspace.

Maybe it was brought into operation to replace the Arrestor? We don’t know for sure, but now that the vessel has been given time to shine, don’t be surprised if we see it crop up again soon.