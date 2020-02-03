'Anonymized' Data Is Meaningless Bullshit

Photo : Getty

W h e n m o s t o f u s t h i n k o f h o w t h e c o n c e p t o f “ d a t a ” h a s b e e n s k e w e r e d b y t h e p r e s s , w e ’ r e p r o b a b l y t h i n k i n g a b o u t a n a p p ’ s l o c a t i o n d a t a t i p p i n g o f f o u r h o m e a d d r e s s , o r a p p s l i k e G r i n d r t i p p i n g a d v e r t i s e r s o f f a b o u t o u r s e x u a l i t y . W h a t ’ s l e s s s c r u t i n i z e d , b o t h b y t h e p u b l i c a n d b y t h o s e i n p u b l i c o f f i c e, i s d a t a t h a t ’ s “ a n o n y m i z e d ” — t i e d t o s o m e t h i n g l i k e a n I P a d d r e s s , r a t h e r t h a n a n a m e — e v e n t h o u g h t h a t ’ s a c o n c e p t w e ’ v e s e e n t o b e b u l l s h i t t i m e a n d a g a i n.

T h e l a t e s t p r o o f c o m e s c o u r t e s y o f D a s h a M e t r o p o l i t a n s k y a n d K i a n A t t a r i , t w o H a r v a r d s t u d e n t s w h o r e c e n t l y b u i l t a t o o l t h a t c o m b s t h r o u g h t r o v e s o f c o n s u m e r d a t a s e t s u p l o a d e d f r o m b r e a c h e s a c r o s s t h e w e b . A s M e t r o p o l i t a n s k y a n d A t t a r i t o l d M o t h e r b o a r d, t h e i r p r o g r a m w a s c r e a t e d t o l i n k t o g e t h e r n o t - s o - a n o n y m o u s i n f o r m a t i o n — l i k e e m a i l s o r u s e r n a m e s — b a c k t o a n y “ a n o n y m o u s ” d a t a t h a t w a s f o u n d i n a d e c a d e ’ s w o r t h o f d a t a b r e a c h e s f r o m n e a r l y a t h o u s a n d d i f f e r e n t d o m a i n s, f r o m A d o b e t o Y o u P o r n .



A n d — s u r p r i s e , s u r p r i s e — d e s p i t e t h e b u l k o f t h e s e d a t a s e t s b e i n g “ a n o n y m i z e d , ” i d e n t i f y i n g s o m e o n e c a u g h t u p i n a g i v e n l e a k w a s n ’ t d i f f i c u l t a t a l l , a c c o r d i n g t o t h e r e s e a r c h e r s .

F i r s t , l e t ’ s g e t s o m e f a c t s o u t o f t h e w a y . B i g s h a d o w y d a t a b r o k e r s, b y a n d l a r g e , a r e n ’ t g o i n g t o s t o r e a n y t h i n g e x p l i c i t l y p e r s o n a l a b o u t you— t h e p e r s o n r e a d i n g t h i s s t o r y — s i m p l y b e c a u s e t h e r e ’ s n o value i n i t . E v e n t h o u g h t h e a d s s t a l k i n g u s a r o u n d t h e w e b m i g h t s e e m t o s u g g e s t o t h e r w i s e , m a r k e t e r s g i v e no shits a b o u t your h o p e s , your d r e a m s , your f e a r s , t h e g y m you g o t o o r h o w you s e x u a l l y i d e n t i f y — a t l e a s t n o t o n a n i n d i v i d u a l l e v e l . W h a t t h e y do c a r e a b o u t i s c a t e r i n g a s p e c i f i c a d t o a s p e c i f i c d e m o g r a p h i c, w h i c h i s s o m e t h i n g t h a t ’ s u l t i m a t e l y g l e a n e d f r o m w h e r e y o u l i v e, w h e r e y o u s h o p, a n d — y e s , i n s o m e c a s e s —w h e t h e r y o u ’ r e q u e e r - i d e n t i f i e d.

H e r e ’ s a p e r s o n a l e x a m p l e : B a s e d o n m y N Y C - b a s e d p a p e r t r a i l — w h i c h i n v o l v e s p u r c h a s e s a t P e t c o , G o o d w i l l , a n d s o m e o f m y c i t y ’ s m a n y g a y b a r s, m a r k e t e r s c a n r e a l i s t i c a l l y m a r k e t m e a n y t h i n g r e l a t e d t o c a t s , t h r i f t s t o r e s , o r a n y t h i n g b i s e x u a l w i t h t h e c o n f i d e n c e t h a t t h e y ’ r e n o t w a s t i n g m o n e y w h e n t a r g e t i n g m e w i t h a d s . T h e y d o n ’ t n e e d t o k n o w w h o I am, p e r s e — t h e y j u s t n e e d a w a y t o r e a c h t h e t a r g e t d e m o g r a p h i c t h a t I j u s t s o h a p p e n t o b e a p a r t o f .

M a j o r d a t a b r o k e r s h a v e r e a m s o f a g g r e g a t e d i n t e l o n m e t h a t ’ s i n c r e d i b l y v a l u a b l e b e c a u s e i t c a n p l o p m e i n t o o n e o f t h o s e d e m o s w i t h a s u r p r i s i n g d e g r e e o f a c c u r a c y . A n y o f t h e s e d a t a p o i n t s a r e n ’ t n e c e s s a r i l y g o i n g t o b e t i e d t o m e , S h o s h a n a , b e c a u s e they don’t have to be to make other people money. W h a t t h i s d a t a is t i e d t o m i g h t b e s o m e t h i n g l i k e m y c o m p u t e r ’ s u n i q u e I P a d d r e s s o r m y p h o n e ’ s m o b i l e a d i d e n t i f i e r, w h i c h a r e , o n t h e i r o w n , a n o n y m o u s .

B u t e v e n that p a r t i c u l a r d a t a p o i n t i s n ’ t t r u l y w o r t h t h a t m u c h — a d v e r t i s e r s , o n a d a y - t o - d a y b a s i s , a r e l o o k i n g a t m y d a t a ( a n d y o u r s ) a s i t ’ s a g g r e g a t e d w i t h d a t a f r o m a n u n t o l d n u m b e r o f o t h e r p e o p l e . A p e r s o n ’ s i n d i v i d u a l “ d a t a , ” o n i t s o w n , i s p r e t t y m u c h w o r t h l e s s; a f t e r a l l , m a r k e t e r s c a n ’ t g u a r a n t e e t h a t I ’ l l b e c l i c k i n g o n a g i v e n a d o r b u y i n g t h e p r o d u c t t h e y ’ r e s e l l i n g . W h a t is v a l u a b l e i s w h e n t h a t d a t a ’ s i n a g g r e g a t e , e v e n i f i t ’ s “ a n o n y m i z e d ” a n d n o t t i e d t o a n y o n e i n d i v i d u a l . T h i s i s w h y F a c e b o o k , f o r e x a m p l e , c a n s a y t h a t i t ’ s e a r n i n g r o u g h l y $ 2 6 a p o p f r o m e v e r y u s e r p l u g g e d i n t o i t s s y s t e m — t h e o n l y r e a s o n i t c a n s a y t h a t i s b e c a u s e i t ’ s m o n i t o r i n g w h a t b i l l i o n s o f p e o p l e in aggregate a r e d o i n g o n i t s p l a t f o r m a n d o f f.

W h i l e o n e d a t a b r o k e r m i g h t o n l y b e a b l e t o t i e m y s h o p p i n g b e h a v i o r t o s o m e t h i n g l i k e m y I P a d d r e s s , a n d a n o t h e r b r o k e r m i g h t o n l y b e a b l e t o t i e i t t o m y r o u g h g e o l o c a t i o n , t h a t ’ s u l t i m a t e l y n o t m u c h o f a n i s s u e . W h a t is a n i s s u e i s w h a t h a p p e n s w h e n t h o s e “ a n o n y m i z e d ” d a t a p o i n t s i n e v i t a b l y b l e e d o u t o f t h e m a r k e t i n g e c o s y s t e m a n d s o m e o n e e v e n m o r e n e f a r i o u s u s e s i t f o r , w e l l , w h a t e v e r — u s e y o u r i m a g i n a t i o n . I n o t h e r w o r d s , w h e n o n e d a t a b r o k e r s p r i n g s a l e a k, i t ’ s b a d e n o u g h — b u t w h e n d o z e n s s p r i n g l e a k s o v e r t i m e , someone c a n p i e c e t h a t d a t a t o g e t h e r i n a w a y t h a t ’ s n o t o n l y i d e n t i f i a b l e b u t c h i l l i n g l y a c c u r a t e.

T h a t ’ s w h y t h e “ a n o n y m i z e d d a t a ” d e f e n s e f r o m m a r k e t e r s a n d d a t a b r o k e r s i s s o f u c k e d . I t ’ s a g o - t o l i n e t h a t t h e y c a n technically t u r n t o t i m e a n d a g a i n w i t h a c l e a n conscience , k n o w i n g t h a t t h e i r o w n d a t a c o l l e c t i o n i s b y t h e b o o k s . A t t h e s a m e t i m e , t h e s e a r e s o m e o f t h e s a m e c o m p a n i e s t h a t h a v e l e a k e d n e a r l y 8 b i l l i o n r e c o r d s o v e r t h e p a s t y e a r , w h i c h u l t i m a t e l y n e g a t e s t h a t l o g i c i n t h e f i r s t p l a c e . I t ’ s e n o u g h t o m a k e y o u w o n d e r w h e r e t h e h a n d - w a s h i n g s t o p s a n d t h e h a n d - w r i n g i n g b e g i n s .