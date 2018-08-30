Screenshot: Snapchat

Anti-semitic vandalism has turned New York City into “Jewtropolis” on a number of online platforms, including Snapchat, CitiBike, and StreetEasy. The problem appears to stem from the mapping software that all the platforms are using, called Mapbox.

A tweet by Snapchat Support explained that, “Snap Map relies on third party mapping data which has unfortunately been subject to vandalism.”

Snapchat said in the tweet that they’re working with Mapbox, the company responsible for Snapchat’s maps along with a host of others, to “get this fixed immediately.”

The vandalism appears to be visible for some Snapchat users, while others can’t see it. Zooming in and out on the map seems to make it switch between New York and “Jewtropolis.” Both Snapchat and Mapbox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There has been a noted rise in anti-semitic vandalism both online and in the real world, fueled by the rise of the so-called alt-right. Alt-right ideology is closely aligned with neo-Nazism, though adherents often reject the Nazi label despite sharing hatred of nonwhite people and often Jews.

Gizmodo will update this article as we learn more about the mapping vandalism.