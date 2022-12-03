The Associated Press showcased its top photographs of 2022, reflecting on a year that’s experienced plenty of ups and downs across the globe.



On Thursday, AP released 150 images that “can convey the feeling of a world convulsing,” the media outlet wrote. This past year has been eventful, and at times heartbreaking or even inspiring. Among the photos selected cover the invasion of Ukraine, the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and flooding that took place in India, Nigeria and Florida.

“As history in 2022 unfolded and the world lurched forward — or, it seemed sometimes, in other directions — Associated Press photographers were there to bring back unforgettable images,” AP wrote. “Through their lenses, across the moments and months, the presence of chaos can seem more encircling than ever.”

As the year nears its end, we can all reflect on the past few months through these images. Here’s a few of the most captivating.