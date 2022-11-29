As 2022 winds to a close, Apple is ready to reflect on the apps and games that made its tech so fun to use. Today, Apple released its list of the best apps and games from the year, curated by Apple’s global App Store editorial team.



“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives.”

Whether you like to take notes, be your authentic self, or get locked into a tabletop game with a monster, there’s something for you on this list.