Choosing a phone isn’t just about choosing between iOS and Android: It’s also about deciding which apps you’re going to pick for your emails, your driving directions, your music, and everything else. We’ve used both sets of native apps for years, and thought it was time to deliver our verdict for 2022.
For the sake of brevity, we’re going to focus on the default apps you’re most likely to use on your phone, and leave digital services (like YouTube Music and Apple Music), software more commonly used on the desktop (like Apple Pages and Google Docs), and digital assistants (Google Assistant and Siri) for another day.