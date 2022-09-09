Apple Mail vs Gmail

We suspect that most people will agree with us when we say that Gmail beats Apple Mail in most key areas: in its searching and sorting capabilities, in the look of its interface, and in the features that it offers. Gmail lets you snooze emails and send emails with an expiry date and Apple Mail doesn’t, for example, although both apps can now schedule emails.

Apple Mail is by no means terrible, letting you manage multiple accounts with ease, group conversations into threads, perform quick actions with swipes, and generally get your emailing tasks done... but there’s a reason a lot of third-party apps have tried to improve the emailing situation on iOS and plug some of the feature gaps that currently exist.

And the winner is... Gmail