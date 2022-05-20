Apple is calculating about its product releases. The company usually introduces new features only after spending plenty of time researching and optimizing them, which in some cases, is long after they are first adopted by others. This conservative approach understandably frustrates some customers, who accuse Apple of releasing the same devices year after year. In its defense, such time and investment often result in i-device features working better than they do on other competing devices (see Face ID), although it doesn’t always work out (see Butterfly keyboard).
But just because Apple isn’t always quick to adopt new technology doesn’t mean the folks working in a stationary spaceship in California aren’t drumming up creative new ideas. As countless patents filed over the last decade have shown, Apple is constantly experimenting with quirky concepts, some of which are just downright silly. To honor those “see if it sticks” ideas, we’ve put together a list of the strangest patents Apple has filed.