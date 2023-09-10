This week, superhero fans are finally going to return under the sea. Warner Bros. has just announced that Thursday, September 14 will bring the first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the long-awaited follow-up to James Wan’s 2018 billion-dollar hit, Aquaman. But you don’t have to wait that long to see a little something. A teaser for the trailer is here with your first look at the film.

In the tease, you get your first glimpse of what Wan has in store and it just looks wild. Colorful, energetic, all the things that made the first film - cheesy as it may be - a big hit. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens December 20, and here’s your very first look.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom | Teaser

We’ll have much, much more on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this week. But, for now, here’s how Warner Bros. is describing it:

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

Jason Momoa stars as Aquaman, as do Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin. James Wan directs a script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, which itself is from a story by Wan, Johnson-McGoldrick as well as Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. It opens December 20.

