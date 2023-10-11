Updates From Archer's Final Episode, and More

Ironheart might have found some intriguing guest stars. A new documentary goes behind George Romero’s unmade Resident Evil movie. Plus, what’s coming on American Horror Stories, Krapopolis, and more. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

The Morrigan

Deadline reports Saffron Burrows, James Cosmo and Toby Stephens are attached to star in The Morrigan, a new horror film from Ireland written and directed by Colum Eastwood. The story is said to follow “a successful archaeologist but absentee mother (Burrows) who travels to Ireland to excavate a centuries old tomb. However, within the site lurks a danger hidden from mankind for centuries. Once it is unleashed she must battle to save her rebellious teenage daughter from possession by a vengeful Pagan War Goddess.”

Advertisement

The Langoliers

Rob Savage provided an update on his planned film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Langoliers during a recent interview with Comic Book.

There’s a bit of naughtiness when it comes to the rights, but I think hopefully we’ll be able to sort it out. We’ve got such a great idea for developing that one out from the short story. Of all the ones in King’s work that have been adapted, I don’t think it’s ever been done justice to. It plays with ideas that I’ve never seen explored in a horror movie. The idea of time, and decaying time, and these creatures that are eating the time left behind — there’s such a great, cosmic horror movie to be made there that lends itself so well to film. Film is all about stretching and compressing time, and you can do so many great, playful things in that space that go beyond what’s there in the novella. I’m so excited about that one. I think that one stands a good shot of happening.

Advertisement

The Marvels

Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton and Nia DaCosta discuss The Marvels in a new featurette.

Dante’s Hotel

A haunted hotel opens a portal to hell every New Year’s Eve in the trailer for Dante’s Hotel, starring AnnaLynne McCord, Judd Nelson, Moon Bloodgood, Ted Raimi, Emilio Rivera and Kevin Porter.

Dante’s Hotel | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original

George A. Romero’s Resident Evil

We also have a trailer for a new documentary delving into George Romero’s unproduced Resident Evil movie.

GEORGE A. ROMERO’S: RESIDENT EVIL || OFFICIAL TRAILER | Documentary (2024)

Ironheart

Though likely placeholders, a new listing at the United States Copyright Office confirms Sacha Baron Cohen will appear in Ironheart as “Mystery Man,” while Aldren Ehrenreich plays a character named “McGillicuddy.”

Advertisement

Quantum Leap

Ben loses his memory in a meta synopsis for “The Lonely Hearts Club,” the fourth episode of Quantum Leap’s second season.

A brilliant physicist travels through time, leaping from life to life to correct mistakes of the past with the help of his team in the present day — all while trying to remember why he leaped and find his way home.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

American Horror Stories

A blind date goes terribly in the synopsis for “Organ,” the fourth episode of American Horror Stories’ third season.

A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry.

[Spoiler TV]

SurrealEstate

Zooey takes her first sales call in the synopsis for “I Put a Spell on You,” the fourth episode of SeurrealEstate’s second season.

Luke spars with a homeowner during negotiations as Zooey takes on her first sales call.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Krapopolis

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Woods-stock,” the sixth episode of Krapopolis. Head over there to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Archer

Finally, Archer concludes after fourteen seasons in the trailer for tonight’s series finale.

Archer 14x08 Promo “Breaking Fabian” (HD) Series Finale

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.