For better or worse, The Mandalorian season two rapidly expanded Din Djarin and Grogu’s world, thrusting them onto a path that saw them meet everyone from fellow Mandalorians to almighty Jedi. Now, the season’s official art book is on the way, and io9 has your exclusive look inside as to how some of these surprising stars were brought to life.

Out next week from Abrams Books, The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) sees author Phil Szostak return to the world of Star Wars artbooks for an in-depth look at how the sophomore season of The Mandalorian got made. It features interviews with the crew, including producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni as well as the creatives responsible for bring to life every detail of the Star Wars galaxy, and brings insight to the process for developing Din Djarin and the artist formerly known as Baby Yoda’s journey across the galaxy, setting the stage for surprising encounters and a touching—and now we know, thankfully brief—separation between Mandalorian and Foundling. The book also includes a foreword by Lucasfilm art icon Doug Chiang, who also designed brand new art of Din and Grogu for the book’s cover:

But it’s not all shiny beskar and cute babies. The Mandalorian season two charted the return of several figures from Star Wars’ past, from the books, animated shows, and movies alike—culminating of course in the biggest secret of all, the fabled return of Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight. Click through for an exclusive look at the art that envisioned the return of Aftermath’s Cobb Vanth, Clone Wars and Rebels’ Ahsoka Tano, and a certain Jedi legend... giving us a peculiar glimpse into a world that could’ve been.