Amid the human carnage that was wrought by Hurricane Ida this past weekend, the brutal rain and wind conditions that slammed the Louisiana coasts have left some awful infrastructural damage in their wake. Power grids were shattered. Buildings collapsed. And in the middle of it all, countless 911 calls failed to go through across the state. According to a new Washington Post report, a lot of the blame for the 911 outages falls onto AT&T, who’s been deeply ingrained in Louisiana’s 911 call centers for years.

Earlier this summer, the Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD)—the administrative office overseeing 911 dispatches across New Orleans—signed a contract with AT&T to migrate the city’s 911 call centers to an all-in-one, cloud-based platform called “ESInet.” Among other things, ESInet boasts features like “maximum dependability,” and a “highly secure network resistant to penetration, abuse or misuse.”

Then Ida hit, and hit while the new cloud system was still months away from being rolled out in full. In the meantime, the parish’s office was stuck routing calls through traditional switching stations using its current platform, FirstNet, which AT&T also controls. In 2020 AT&T boasted that it had poured over $1 billion into the state over the previous three years, partially to amp up FirstNet’s coverage across cities like New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette.

That technology ultimately couldn’t keep up with the brutal conditions Ida had wrought. Power outages led to the 911 systems crashing for 13 hours straight on Monday, leaving state officials to tell citizens that they might be better off approaching fire stations or flagging police officers directly, instead of calling 911.

Naturally, the rest of AT&T’s didn’t fare any better. Across Facebook and Twitter, desperate residents used family and friends to try to reach AT&T and blasted the company after being unable to reach their customers during these catastrophic conditions.

AT&T, for its part, has been pushing to restore its cell service across the region . Early Monday, the company said that 60% of its wireless network was fully operational—and later that day, the number rose to 70%, but hasn’t been updated since then.



Of course, it’s worth noting that Louisiana isn’t a stranger to dealing with downed power lines and 911-center outages in the wake of a massive natural disaster. In the wake of hurricane Katrina back in 2004, the Federal Communications Commission actually put out a massive tome detailing what the agency had “learned” in the aftermath of the storm that had left so many power grids and phone lines downed. Per the FCC’s report, Katrina knocked out close to 40 911 call-centers across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama., along with over 1,000 cellphone sites. An estimated 20 million phone calls didn’t go through. We’re still trying to piece together the tens of billions of dollars in damage that Ida left in its wake, but hopefully, we’re going to see AT&T face the FCC’s line of fire sometime soon.

We’ve reached out to AT&T for comment and will update this post when we hear back.